Fresh Express recalls salad sold only at Walmart

(WAFB) – Fresh Express is recalling some possibly contaminated prepackaged salad mix sold only at Walmart stores in the southeastern United States.

The recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix was announced Saturday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said “extraneous animal matter” was allegedly “found in a single container of the salad.”

Federal officials recommended that two people who ate salad from a package of salad that reportedly contained a dead bat begin post-exposure rabies treatment. Lab testing could not rule out the possibility of the bat having rabies. The salad was purchased at a store in Florida.

The recall concerns 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The product was sold in a clear container with the production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017, on the front label and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 on the bottom of the container.

Consumers should not eat the product and should discard it, the announcement said.

For full refunds, consumers should return to the place of purchase or call Fresh Express toll-free at 800 242-5472.

“People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in a news release. “CDC recommends that anyone who ate the recalled salad product and found animal material in it contact their health department for evaluation.”