Palm Sunday services at St. John’s Cathedral offer messages of joy and redemption

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It is officially one week until Easter Sunday, which means today is Palm Sunday. News Tens Emily Giangreco attended mass at St. Johns Cathedral and has more on holy week.

With Easter being next weekend, this weeked several residents attended mass to celebrate Palm Sunday. As the bells rang Sunday at St. John’s Cathedral on Sunday, mass goers filed into their pews to celebrate the start of holy week.

FATHER BROUSSARD: “So, to kind of enter into Holy Week we start differently. We make that persession into the church to kind of follow the footsteps of Jesus making that journey to Jerusalem where he’s ultimately going to die for us. So, it’s important to kind of kick off holy week on that solemn note.”

Father Broussard’s message during mass was for people to enjoy holy week instead of rushing to say ‘Happy Easter.’

Liz Friedman agrees with father and says palm sunday mass helps remind her about the sacrifice she made during lent.

LIZ FRIEDMAN: “I like coming to Palm Sunday mass because it helps to prepare us for Holy Week. It gives us one more chance to do the things we tried to do all during lent. So that we feel we’re prepared for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.”

The morning of Palm Sunday, the Cathedral held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new cathedral hall. Bishop J Douglas Deshotel was in attendence for the event, and Father Broussard says this new hall will greatly benefit the community.

“FATHER BROUSSARD: “We really don’t have anywhere to have functions. We kind of cram people in the hallway of our office. It’s a large hallway, but it will be nice to have something set aside where we can, you know, have gatherings, little celebrations after big events.”

Reporting in Lafayette, Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.