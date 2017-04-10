Authorities arrest man after barricading himself inside Jeanerette home

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a house for several hours after a vehicle pursuit with police.

Captain Wendell Raborn, a spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Jeanerette Marshals attempted to stop, Tony Penns, 30, of Jeanerette, who was wanted on previous warrants.

Penns took the marshals on a brief vehicle pursuit before barricading himself inside a home in the 500 block of Guillotte Street.

Authorities with the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded the house in the early afternoon.

Penns was captured by authorities shortly before 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story and KLFY will have more information when it becomes available.