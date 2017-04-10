Chris Few wanted in St. Landry Parish on burglary, theft charges

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) – A Marksville man whose 6-year-old son was shot and killed in a deputy-marshal involved shooting is now behind bars for domestic abuse.

After learning of Chris Few’s arrest in Avoyelles Parish over the weekend, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office notified authorities that Few is also wanted in St. Landry Parish on outstanding warrants for burglary and thefts.

Few and two other men from Avoyelles Parish have been wanted by St. Landry Parish deputies since December of last year.

“He was involved allegedly in burglaries and thefts at camps where rifles, shotguns, four-wheelers, and other items were stolen,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz says a crimestoppers tip led them to the suspects, but Sheriff Guidroz says the men were already listed in jail in Avoyelles Parish at the time.

“When we learned of their arrest we notified Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office that we had warrants for their arrest,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Since Few was heading to trial for the case of his 6-year-old son who was killed in a deputy-marshal involved shooting, Sheriff Guidroz says they asked Avoyelles Parish deputies to arrest Few at the end of trial on the outstanding warrants.

“After the trial Few went through he was released, I suspect accidently, by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office without notifying us,” explained Sheriff Guidroz, but Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, Doug Anderson, says they have no record of the request.

“We were unaware of any warrants from St. Landry, if we had been we would’ve scoop him up at that point,” explained Sheriff Anderson. “I talked to my people and they said ‘We didn’t know anything about a warrant.'”

However, Sheriff Guidroz stands firm that the other agency was made aware of the outstanding warrants and says they even placed detainers on Few.

“I believe that we did properly notify Avoyelles Parish and that’s what my employees are telling me,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Few is now in custody on domestic abuse charges in Avoyelles Parish after Sheriff Anderson says he strangled his girlfriend over the weekend.

He remains wanted on four theft charges and one burglary charge in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Guidroz says after Few’s hearing before a judge, he’ll be taken into custody on said charges.