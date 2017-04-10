Congressman Clay Higgins to hold town hall meeting in New Iberia Thursday

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) will host a town hall meeting in New Iberia at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

The event, that is open to the public, will be held at the Steamboat Pavilion, 102 W Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.

Higgins will be discussing, “the major issues facing both Louisiana’s Third District and our nation,” according to a news release from his office.

For more information about the event contact the congressman’s Lafayette office at (337) 703-6105.