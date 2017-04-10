DeRidder police stun with raffle prize offer

DERIDDER, La. (AP) – A Louisiana police department is raffling off the chance to use a stun gun on an officer.

The American Press of Lake Charles reports (http://bit.ly/2pmnO2g) the DeRidder Police Officers Union Local 222 raffle will benefit the department’s Christmas toy drive.

Police Chief John Gott says it was the officers themselves who suggested being stunned as a prize. He says a certified instructor will shoot the stun gun under controlled conditions to demonstrate what officers must endure in training.

The prize is intended for adults. This information wasn’t included on flyers handed out to the community, which Gott says may have contributed to some of the negative reactions.

However, he says most reactions to the raffle have been positive.

___

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com