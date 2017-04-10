LA-3143 now open to all vehicles following flood damage

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – It has been eight months since the historic flood of 2016 and residents are still dealing with the damage.

Once the flood waters receded, the Department of Transportation and Development was able to start work on LA-3143

“We had about three sections where we saw quite a bit of impact from those flood waters,” said DOTD public information officer Deidra Druilhet, “so what we wanted to do was go ahead and get our crews in there to address those three sections.”

the road was open to local traffic but closed to all other motorists.

Druilhet explains that the weight of heavier vehicles could have impacted the road even more.

“So what we don’t want to happen is for a heavy vehicle, heavier vehicle, to come out there and possibly cause more impacts to the road and causing more damage,” she said.

The road took so longer than expected to repair because of mechanical malfunctions.

“We had some equipment issues so one of the things that we did was we wanted to address the equipment issues,” said Druilhet, “Our crews went back out there last week, finished up the work and we were able to open it up to all traffic.”