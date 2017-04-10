Lafayette police chief hosts community walk through McComb/Veazey neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police pounded the pavement today in a community walk through the McComb/Veazey neighborhood.

It started at Gethsemane Church on East Pinhook Road.

Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas, along with other officers visited with residents and listened to their concerns.

This was the second walk police conducted.

Chief Aguillard said both the citizens and the officers called it a success.

“I think that it’s opening the lines of communication between the department and the citizens. It’s just bringing the community together. Together, we’re all on the same page,” the police chief told News 10.

The walk is part of an ongoing effort by Lafayette Police to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Lafayette PD and the LPD Community Relations Committee will be conducting a Community Walk in the McComb/Veazey… https://t.co/KNjHEeFtxD — Lafayette PD (LA) (@LafayettePD_LA) April 10, 2017