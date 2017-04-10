Scott Fire Department responds to crash with hazardous leak Sunday afternoon

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Crews with the Scott Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash that lead to a hazmat unit being dispatched.

The crash was reported on Sunday, April 9th at 5:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Heide Circle.

Once on scene, responders found a semi truck and a box trailer with hazardous materials placards in a ditch.

Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazmat Unit was requested to identify the product and determine if there was a leak.

The product was identified as 41,700 pounds of sodium hydroxide and hazmat crews determined that a leak was inside the trailer.

Hazmat crews removed the leaking containers from the trailer, where they were secured, decontaminated and loaded on a separate truck for delivery.

The trailer was turned over to a recovery company to be properly decontaminated.

Chief Chad Sonnier says no one was injured as a result of the crash, which was determined to have occurred after the driver took a wrong turn and was unable to negotiate a turn in the road.