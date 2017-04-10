Search for man missing on Cross Lake to resume Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – Crews expect to be back on Cross Lake about first light Monday to resume searching for a man who went missing Saturday after reportedly helping a child who was struggling in the water.

The search resumed Sunday morning after personnel from Shreveport, Bossier and the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department combed the lake for several hours before dark Saturday.

Two 2 Shreveport Fire Department marine rescue units were back out on the lake at 7:30 a.m. Sunday looking for the man, whose name has not been released.

The man was one of three adults and four children who were on the lake Saturday afternoon when one of the children began to struggling in the water, the Fire Department reports.

The man disappeared after jumping into the lake and helping the child to safety, authorities said.