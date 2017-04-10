Speed believed to be contributing factor in Livingston Parish fatal crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH (KLFY) – State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle crash Sunday evening that took the life of a Napoleonville man.

Troopers were called to the scene just after 8:00 p.m. on April 9th in the westbound lane of Interstate 12 at Highway 144.

An initial investigation revealed that Christopher Lasseigne, 34, was traveling westbound on I-12 at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit onto Highway 144 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Lasseigne was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.