State lawmakers convene for the start of the regular legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana lawmakers are being urged by Governor John Bel Edwards to set aside party affiliation as the regular legislative session starts in Baton Rouge Monday. The session agenda includes the state’s tax laws, the budget deficit, and infrastructure discussions.

The governor tells legislators at the opening session that he doesn’t want Louisiana to look like Washington with partisan politics hindering debates. In fact, he’s quoted as saying “it’s not working for them, and it will not work for us.”

Republican Senator Fred Mills, Jr. says he anticipated that the governor would present an agenda on tax reform. Senator Mills says the question is will a proposal for a road tax move forward? The state admits it has major infrastructure needs ranging from bridges to roads. “What I’m hearing from the public is if the money on infrastructure is used strictly for infrastructure we support that. If it’s being diverted into other funds, then that’s not acceptable,” adds Mills.

The governor is also pushing a tax overhaul to end the state’s budget woes. Governor Edwards is taking aim at more heavily taxing businesses – such as a corporate sale tax. “What we need to do is make some structure changes that will put the state back on firm financial footing. Whether they have the courage, the willingness or the leadership to do that; I don’t know,” says Dr. Pearson Cross of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Political Science Department.

Lawmakers suggest the regular session could spin off into a special session. Senator Mills says the big issue is last year’s one-cent sales tax – it could come up as a discussion for renewal. “That one penny that we did last year when that drops off next year you will have a billion dollar shortfall,” adds Mills.

