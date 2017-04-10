State urging homeowners affected by August flooding to fill out survey

Victims of last August’s historic flooding are now required to fill out a survey. State officials are starting the process of distributing federal aid.

Here at the state capital, legislative session kicked off, but just down the road at the LaSalle Building, state officials took important steps to getting federal aid to victims of the historic flooding in Louisiana

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey was opened to flood victims.

“This survey is giving us real time, real important information. We want everyone who was impacted by the flood, who is a homeowner to fill out the survey,” explained Julie Baxter Payer, Dep. Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office.

Payer says all across the state, the home owner assistance survey was opened to homeowners seeking rebuilding assistance from the $1.6 Billion of federal funds allocated to flood victims.

“So far, as of 1 o’clock today, we had more than 3500 people who have filled out the survey. That is both online and by telephone,” Payer said.

There’s a two-step process when applying for federal funding: the survey, then the application.

“The reason we’re doing that two-step process is to keep people moving through the rebuilding process, as quickly as we can in the face of some federal restrictions,” Payer said.

As of now, there’s no deadline to complete the survey, but you will want to get that done within the next couple of months.

If you didn’t make the session Monday morning, no worries, the survey is available online at restore.la.gov.