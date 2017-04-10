Toddler struck and killed by vehicle near Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WWLTV) – A toddler walked out into the path of a large truck and was struck and killed Monday afternoon near the Whisperwood neighborhood in the Slidell area, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near Clearwood Jr. High on East Forest Drive.

The victim was identified as 17-month-old Koreyana Kirsh. The driver of the truck was identified as 21-year-old Shea Fitzgerald.

“Obviously this is a very tragic situation that nobody in law enforcement wants to deal with,” said Captain Daniel Seuzenau.

Seuzeneau said that speed nor reckless driving is believed to be a factor. As is standard in these cases, Seuzeneau said that Fitzgerald would be subject to urine tests, the results of which would take a few weeks to come back.

“What we understand from multiple witnesses is that he was driving down this road behind me and at some point in time, the toddler entered the roadway and went underneath the truck, at which time he rolled over the toddler.”

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Seuzeneau said that Fitzgerald did not flee the scene, but drove a block away because family members were upset. “He immediately called police to let them know where he was,” said Seuzeneau.