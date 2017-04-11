Abbeville man believed to be connected to murder of elderly woman in Tangipahoa Parish

Authorities believe a 26-year-old man from Abbeville is connected to the death of an 89-year-old woman, WAFB reports.

The body of Dorothy Poche was found by firefighters on Sunday, April 10 after they extinguished a blaze at a home, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office,

investigators with Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was started with fuel.

Poche’s vehicle was then found in Bogalusa.

Timothy Rouchon, of Abbeville, was identified as a possible suspect in a news release sent out to local media outlets.

Shortly after the information about Rouchon was released, he had already turned himself over to authorities in Livingston Parish for unrelated warrants, according to WAFB.

He is currently being held in the Livingston Parish prison.

Law enforcement officials in Tangipahoa Parish have not yet said whether Rouchon will be charged in connection to Poche’s death.