Duson Police arrest man pointing guns at cars near elementary school

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A man accused of pointing an assault rifle at cars within two blocks of an elementary school was arrested yesterday afternoon, according to the Duson Police Department.

Police Chief Kip Judice said officers received a call around 3 p.m. Monday of an armed man, believed to be Patrick Nelson Fay, 37, pointing a gun at passing cars on Fourth Street.

Officers responded and recovered two firearms, almost 1,500 rounds of AR-15 rifle ammunition and 82 shotgun shells.

Witnesses told police Fay also discharged one of the firearms three times, about a block and a half away from Duson Elementary School.

Investigators do not believe Fay had a suspected target when firing the rounds. Judice said Fay’s last known address was a prison in California.

Fay’s motive and why his close proximity to the school remains under investigation.

The Duson Police Department worked closely with administrators at Duson Elementary School in conducting a cautious dismissal of students.

Fay has been arrested charged with Illegal discharge of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without bond. Additional charges of violation of a protective order are pending as well.