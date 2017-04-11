Eunice man accused of threatening step-children with assault rifle

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A man accused of threatening his step-children with an assault rifle was arrested yesterday, according to the St. Landry Parish Sherrif’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the incident that happened in the 1400 block of Jacob Road near Eunice was reported around 3:42 p.m.

Reports claimed Frederick Demall Stevens, 32, of Eunice, was pointing a rifle at some children and threatening them.

Other calls to the sheriff’s office claimed Stevens was beating an 18-year-old female and threatening a 15-year-old.

Stevens also allegedly fired between six and seven shots. Guidroz said Stevens ran inside his home when deputies arrived.

Stevens soon agreed to exit the home unarmed and was arrested by deputies.

Deputies searched the home and discovered the AR-15 rifle used in the assault.

Guidroz also said deputies obtained cell phone video of Stevens threatening the 15-year-old female while in possession of the rifle.

Investigators determined the victims involved were in fact, Stevens’ step-children.

Stevens, who is a convicted felon, is currently in the St. Landry Parish jail without bond on charges of illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault w/firearm, two counts of domestic abuse battery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.