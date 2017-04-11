Former governor, Edwin Edwards, meets with Kiwanis Club

Former Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards spoke on a wide range of topics at Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club weekly meeting at the Petroleum Club.

Going into Tuesday’s speech, no one knew exactly what the former governor was going to talk about. “We kind of left it up to him. Hopefully, he’ll discuss the state of Louisiana and maybe what he would do different” said Vance Lanier, Kiwanis Club president. And that’s exactly what he did; giving a pretty positive forecast for the oil and gas industry.

Edwards said, “Before the end of this year, it will be close to 75 dollars a barrel and that’s going to be helpful to this area.”

Edwards says current trouble in the middle east, and president trump’s decreasing restrictions is going to stimulate oil production.

Edwards said the real reason he drove 150 miles with a four-year-old child and his “very young beautiful wife” (the governor’s words, not mine) is because of the charity work Kiwanis members commit to. “I know that 600,000 volunteers in 80 countries in your organization spend white lives, their money, and their efforts to make life better for children; that’s the reason I’m here today.”

One of the Kiwanians posed the question if former governor Edwards could be king for a day, what would he change? His top answer was to get more people talking about global warming. He jokingly said at his age he’s got nothing to worry about. His concern is for his son, and for the middle-aged people in the room.