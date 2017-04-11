Former Governor Edwin Edwards speaking in Lafayette today

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A former Louisiana Governor will be speaking in Lafayette later today.

Former Governor Edwin Edwards will speak to the Kiwanis Club at noon at the Petroleum Club.

Edwards is a colorful and well-known figure in Louisiana politics.

The 89-year old served four terms as Governor in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

In the 2000s, Edwards spent 9 years in federal prison for racketeering, extortion, money laundering, mail fraud and wire fraud.

Edwards and his wife, Trina, starred in a reality show on the A&E Network in 2013 called ‘The Governor’s Wife.’

He tried to make a political comeback by running for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional seat in 2015.

The former Governor was hospitalized with pneumonia back in December.

Today, he will speak to Kiwanis club members and guests about his life in politics.

The Kiwanis club of Lafayette has served the youth of the Hub City for more than 72 years.