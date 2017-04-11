Iberia parish works to clarify ordinance for mobile home parks before its effective October 1st

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) – In Iberia Parish, there’s a new ordinance for mobile home park owners. In fact, there are two. “We have to get things right in the parish and again I think the council is doing a good job at what they’re doing,” says Parish President Larry Richard.

One ordinance sets the guidelines for mobile home parks in the future. In that guideline a mobile home park is to be considered a commercial business.

The other ordinance enforces the standard that commercial enterprises including mobile home park owners will then have to arrange for their own trash pickup. “We have some clarification work to get done but for the most part I think it’s a good step forward,” notes Richard.

The parish president says he realizes the ordinances will affect residents and asked the council for the ordinance to not go into effect until October 1, 2017.

Richard explains the delayed deadline will give the council time to clarify what’s a mobile home park. “We have to identify which areas will not change because some areas where they pick up they will continue to pick up because they are listed as a mobile home park; it could be a subdivision or a family partition,” adds the parish president.

Richard says he supports the council and what the council is trying to accomplish in terms of being fair across the board. “I believe I have to give the business owner enough time to make the proper adjustments that they’re going to need to make,” says Richard.