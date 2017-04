IOTA, La. (KLFY) — Iota police have issued a warning about counterfeit bills being circulated in the area.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, police said they learned through an anonymous tip that some local drug dealers had acquired a large amount of fake $20.00 bills.

Local businesses should be on the look out for these bills, police said.

“If you get one, please stall the individual(s) and notify the police department immediately.