Louisiana Attorney General sues Governor over money transfer

Published:
Jeff Landry
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is suing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, accusing it of improperly withholding money owed to the attorney general’s office for operations.

Landry filed the lawsuit Tuesday, the latest in a string of feuds between the Republican attorney general and the Democratic governor.

The lawsuit says Edwards’ Division of Administration has refused to transfer $4 million in an escrow account that belongs to the attorney general’s office. Landry’s lawsuit says the Edwards administration’s refusal to shift the money has caused problems running the agency.

The dollars are from a 2014 pharmaceutical settlement. The Edwards administration has said they are not legally Landry’s dollars to spend.

Edwards tried to move the money to fill budget gaps earlier this year, but lawmakers decided against taking the dollars.

