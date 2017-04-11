Man convicted of murder in 2010 killing of in Youngsville pizza delivery driver

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Correctional Center

Today, a jury convicted Aaron Richards for the first-degree murder of Timothy Falgout, District Attorney Keith Stutes announced in a news release today.

The verdict to convict Richards was 10-2 after more than a week-long jury trial.

The victim, Timothy Falgout, was murdered on March 29, 2010 while delivering a pizza in Youngsville.

Aaron Richards was arrested after an extensive investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the discovery of DNA .

Stutes said the case was investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Simon.

