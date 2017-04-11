Reducing anxiety, creating trust part of top English teacher’s methods

(The Daily Advertiser) – The sixth-graders are everywhere — in Kimberlyn Slagle’s classroom, in the hallway outside.

Some are on the floor with markers and scissors. Others tape life-size silhouettes to the walls. Slagle is in the middle of it all, helping students finish the project and directing them to pick up scrap paper before the bell rings.

“Welcome to our zoo!” she says with a laugh.

It may look like fun and games, but there’s a method to it. These students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy are studying Shakespeare. The silhouettes are models of Groundlings, the poorest citizens who attended his plays.

Eventually, Slagle will have students draw items on the silhouettes that represent what the Groundlings ate at the plays, how much they paid for admission and how much of Shakespeare they understood. Other classes will create similar models for merchants and nobility.

“It’s about internalizing the content,” Slagle said. “They’ll have to know that tomatoes were served there, but some people didn’t eat them. Those are the nuances they will have to understand.”

There are traditional elements to Slagle’s English classes, such as essay writing and reading. But often, Slagle has students doing something creative and interactive.

“This is a STEM school, so we’re hands-on by nature, and I tend to be hands-on by personality,” she said. “English can be boring if you don’t do it right. I want to make it hands-on and live, and I’m always asking myself ‘how can you do that?’”

Movement, different learning styles encouraged

There isn’t a hard set of rules in Slagle’s classroom. Chairs are grouped in circles around the room, but there’s no seating chart.

One student learns better if he moves around, so he often paces in the back of the class. The signs and charts in the room overwhelmed another, so he sits in front, where those objects are out of his line of sight.

“You have to be willing to seek a fix and be open enough to where students can ask you for what they need,” she said. “It can’t be a secret.”

If a student has to go to the bathroom during class, they sign out and go.

“They don’t have to ask me,” Slagle said. “That’s the worst feeling, waiting for me to take a break or figuring out the right time to ask. Just go, dude.”

At the entrance to Slagle’s classroom is a “parking lot,” where students can write notes to her on post-its and “park them” on the sheet. She checks it often, addressing urgent requests first.

The system creates trust between Slagle and her students. It also lets her start a lesson right away, rather than deal with questions during the first few minutes of class.

“She has a real knack for reaching all of the kids and pulling everyone up,” said Jeff Debetaz, David Thibodaux’s principal.

“She has a great command of differentiation because she is so energetic. She can have one group who is working on something really rigorous and another group doing something else, and everyone is learning and it’s working.”

Slagle uses student fees and grant money to keep her room stocked with highlighters, pencils and anything else students might need, so no one feels left out if they can’t afford supplies.

“All of those things convey a sense of love and a reduction of anxiety,” Slagle said. “Those are things I do to get students to just be comfortable. I feel that is when students learn more.

“It’s about respecting the learner, respecting their process and just reducing that anxiety for them as much as I can.”

Using talents to help other teachers

Growing up in Tampa, Florida, Slagle tried to fight the educator gene. Her parents are teachers, but Slagle thought she wanted something different.

“That was the one career I was pretty certain I didn’t want,” she said with a laugh.

She wanted to enlist in the Air Force and become an attorney. Those plans were derailed when she discovered she couldn’t be an Air Force officer because of her asthma.

She decided to take a year off to regroup and prepare for her law school tests. Her mom suggested she try teaching during that off time.

“That was 19 years ago, and here we are,” she said. “I’ve just been loving it ever since … My parents think it’s hilarious. They don’t even think about it too hard. They just say, ‘We knew.’”

Slagle worked in Florida as a mentor teacher and coordinator, and has been a cooperating teacher for interns at multiple universities. She was a stay-at-home mom to her two sons for four years when the family moved to Texas. Then her husband’s job brought them to Louisiana.

Now, Slagle is in her third year at David Thibodaux, where she teaches English and is the department head. Recently, she was the first teacher in Louisiana named to the Springboard National Faculty.

Last year, she was named a Springboard Teacher of Distinction, given to educators who demonstrate excellence and innovation in instruction.

“Anyone getting national recognition is great for our school, but I think the biggest thing is that more people will be able to see the talent this lady has and the effectiveness she has in working with children,” Debetaz said. “I think the thing I am most excited about is that she can share these talents with teachers all over the country.”

The opportunities with Springboard — a national instructional program for English and math allow Slagle to work with teachers across the country, helping them improve their practice.

“Teachers can be so overwhelmed by our jobs and policies. If you tell them you have found something that empowers them, I can’t even tell you what that does,” she said of her experiences with the Springboard curriculum. “They love that feeling of being able to soar. To be a part of that is the biggest honor ever.”

As she succeeds, Slagle is still learning every day. Usually, it’s her students who are doing the teaching.

“They teach me patience and fun and new ways of looking at things,” she said. “They bring me the fresh eyes. They bring me the new things. They show me how to serve them.”