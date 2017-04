NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – Though the exact dates aren’t yet determined, we do know who the Saints will face in preseason and the order in which they will face them.

The Saints will start at Cleveland, travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and then have home games against the Texans and Ravens.

Preseason schedule:

Week of Aug. 10-14 @Cleveland

Week of Aug. 17-21 @Los Angeles Chargers

Week of Aug. 24-27 HOUSTON

Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 1 BALTIMORE