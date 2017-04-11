SLCC offering concealed carry and gun safety course April 22nd

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Corporate College Division of South Louisiana Community College is offering a Louisiana Concealed Carry and Basic Pistol Safety course.

The class will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the college’s Lafayette Campus.

The eight hour course is approved by State Police and includes training and range time.

Applicants will be qualified to apply for a Louisiana Concealed Weapons permit after completion of the course.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license, a firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition.

They must also bring the proper hearing ans eye protection for the live shooting portion of the class, which is held off-site.

The fee for the course is $185 and includes a learner’s packet through the NRA, application for permit, Notary fees and lunch.

A firearm and ammunition for the course can also be furnished for an additional $30.

To register, CLICK HERE, or call (337) 373-5105.