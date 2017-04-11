UPDATE: missing 15-year-old runaway found safe

UPDATE: Deputies say the missing runaway has been found safe.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are currently searching for a missing 15-year-old runaway who is believed to be endangered.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said the girl left her home without permission on April 5, 2017.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black tights, and black Nike shoes.

Bernard is described as a black female, 5’1″ tall, weighing 130 lbs.

She is believed to still be in Lafayette, possibly the Vieux Orleans area.