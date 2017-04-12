1 arrested, 1 sought after Opelousas Police discover drugs during traffic stop

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop after drugs were found in the vehicle.

Chief Donald Thompson said Paulos Breaux was stopped on April 11, 2017, for several traffic violations.

Paulos Breaux exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, according to Thompson.

An assortment of narcotics fell out of Paulos Breaux’s pocket. Officers recovered ecstasy pills, crystal meth, crack cocaine, cocaine, and PCP.

Jermaine Breaux, the front passenger, exited the vehicle, and officers recovered cocaine and crack cocaine from where he was sitting.

Jermaine Breaux was charged and booked into the Opelousas City Jail for Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs and Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paulos Breaux is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department (337) 948-2500. Tips will remain anonymous.