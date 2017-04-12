1 arrested, 1 sought after Opelousas Police discover drugs during traffic stop

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop after drugs were found in the vehicle.

Chief Donald Thompson said Paulos Breaux was stopped on April 11, 2017, for several traffic violations.

Paulos Breaux exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, according to Thompson.

An assortment of narcotics fell out of Paulos Breaux’s pocket. Officers recovered ecstasy pills, crystal meth, crack cocaine, cocaine, and PCP.

Jermaine Breaux, the front passenger, exited the vehicle, and officers recovered cocaine and crack cocaine from where he was sitting.

Jermaine Breaux was charged and booked into the Opelousas City Jail for Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs and Possession W/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paulos Breaux is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department (337) 948-2500.  Tips will remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s