LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person was taken to a local hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 3:00 p.m.in the eastbound lanes between Curran Ln. and Westmark Blvd.

Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgit Dugas said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. She had no information on the nature or severity of the injuries.

Police closed the left and center lanes for a short time after the crash.