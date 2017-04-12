8 year old Ohio boy borrows family car, takes little sister to McDonald’s

WOIO-CBS Published: Updated:
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

EAST PALESTINE, OH (WOIO) An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s Sunday.

According to the police report, the little East Palestine resident was hungry and wanted a cheeseburger so he borrowed dad’s keys and drove to Mickey D’s.

Not only was the fast food restaurant a half a mile away but he reportedly stopped at red lights, turned left into the parking lot and pulled in the drive-thru.

Workers couldn’t believe their eyes, they thought someone was playing joke on them.

The boy and his sister got to eat while employees called the police. Their grandparents came to pick them up.

Police say no charges are being filed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s