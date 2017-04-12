Acadia Parish Sheriff asks for public’s help in stopping crawfish thefts

The following is a news release from Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been involved in numerous investigations involving the theft of crawfish.

Farmers from around the parish have made complaints regarding individuals stealing their crawfish as they run their fields and even running their traps at night.

During this season, several people have been arrested for theft of crawfish, however, there are more people committing these crimes around our parish.

Help put a stop to these thieves.

If you have any information regarding persons involved in these types of thefts or involved in any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.