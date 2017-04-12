Beau Chene High student found unresponsive on school bus suffered heart attack

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Beau Chene student is recovering after suffering a heart attack on a school bus Wednesday morning.

The quick thinking of several Beau Chene students and faculty members can be attributed to possibly saving the young girl’s life.

“Very emotional, never thought I would have to go through this,” explained St. Landry Parish school bus driver, Tonya Carriere.

It was no ordinary student drop-off Wednesday morning for Carriere.

“Immediately I got up and I went back there to check on the student and I found her unresponsive,” said Carriere. “Honestly I didn’t have time to think. Immeditately I tried to get her up and out of the seat.”

Beau Chene High Principal, Keith James, says he applauds Carriere and two students for quickly springing into action.

“Some students made the bus driver aware that there was a student unresponsive in a seat having what they thought was a seizure,” said James.

With help from the students onboard the bus and four faculty members, they were able to revive the student.

“We did have to use our defibrilator multiple times on her to recessitate her and keep her breathing and bring her heartbeat back,” explained James.

Acadian Ambulance arrived minutes later–airlifted her to a Lafayette hospital.

James confirms the student had a heart attack.

“A 14-year-old freshman and she is from our community,” said James.

James says he’s grateful for the first responder lessons taught by the school’s athletic trainer, that helped pay off during this life threatening situation.

“I’m proud of my students and my faculty for their quick response and an emergency situation,” said James. “Had this happened to her at any other spot I’m not sure of the outcome.”

“Their heroic efforts actually saved her life,” added St. Landry Parish School’s Superintendent, Patrick Jenkins.

At last check the student is in critical, but stable condition.

Superintendent Jenkins says the community is praying for the student’s speedy recovery.