Girl who disappeared from Pensacola may be traveling through Louisiana

WAFB Published:
14-year-old Jadakiss McNeal (Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in bringing home a missing child, according to WAFB TV.

Jadakiss McNeal, 14, has been missing for over a year since she left her home in Pensacola, FL, according to a news release from the center.

The teen, who also goes by the nickname, Jada, was last seen on March 15, 2016. She may try to travel to Las Vegas, NV or throughout areas of Louisiana.

She is described as being 4’9” tall and approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jadakiss is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

See the NCMEC poster here.

