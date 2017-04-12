Glenn Armentor ‘Pay it Forward’ Scholarship winners revealed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The lives of five area high school students are forever changed. On Wednesday, they became the latest recipients of the Glenn armentor $10,000 “Pay it Forward Scholarship.”

The man behind the full ride scholarship was overcome with emotion describing the challeges these students face

“The 8 homesless kids that we’ve given this award have gone on to become great winners. I expect that Joe McGann will be a great winner.”

Scholarship benefactor and Lafayette personal injury Attorney Glenn Armentor awarded a total of $50,000 during a morning press conference and award ceremony.

A selection committee chose five at risk high school seniors from schools across Acadiana.

These students have experienced obstacles in their young lives that many adults have never faced, like hunger, being homeless, and abandonment…all while maintaining 3.4 to 4.0 g-p-a’s. For them, Armentor’s generosity is overwhelming.

“When I was little my mom passed away and recently my dad has been incarerated. I’m considered homeless but i have people around me that love me very much. I can’t explain how thankful i am for him and I can’t express how much gratitude i have for him. What he’s doing for not only me but the students that won the award.”

Armentor started the scholarship program in 2010 and awards five students each year.

Today’s press conference was held at Armentor’s law firm located at the good hope hall on Stewart Street in Lafayette.