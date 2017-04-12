Judge candidates speak at LA-CAN luncheon

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Citizens Action Network, commonly known as LA-CAN, held a luncheon at the Petroleum Club to give the two remaining candidates in the race for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals one more chance to reel in voter support. At Wednesday’s forum, candidates Candyce Perret and Susan Theall were each given ten minutes to share their qualifications with the members and guests of the Louisiana Citizens Action Network.

“I’m the only candidate who is a small business owner. I really think that will give me a unique perspective on the bench. I think the diversity of my legal experience makes me the clear choice for this position” said judge candidate, Candyce Perret.

Candidate Susan Theall said, “I’ve served as a judge before and I believe this is the natural progression of the experience that I have, the reputation I have and wanting to serve in this position.”

Things quickly got heated once the floor was opened for questions. Theall was repeatedly questioned about her personal loan during her 2011 campaign for district judge. “We handled it the way we were advised and that was the end of the story. There’s no investigation. It’s done.”

Perret put an end to rumors about her being involved in the qualification-gate of former candidate Vanessa Anseman.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, that I had nothing to do with her disqualification. Anseman was ruled ineligible by the district court but that was later overturned by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Early voting begins this Saturday and ends on April 22nd.