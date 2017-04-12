Louisiana Boil-Off crawfish competition happening April 22nd at Warehouse 535

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Boil-Off Crawfish Boiling Competition & Tasting is taking place Saturday, April 22nd.

It all goes down at Warehouse 535 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The event is benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.

Preorder tickets are $20 or $25 the day of.

This family-friendly event will also feature live music and more than 15 different crawfish cooking teams.

If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the boil off they are still accepting corporate, professional, and amateur teams to compete.

