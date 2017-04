HOUSTON, Tx. – East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier’s family posted a new video Wednesday showing him taking steps on a treadmill as he continues in his recovery.

In an update, Tullier’s father says therapist are moving Nick’s legs for him to help him activate his legs.

Family members say Nick’s vitals remain ok, his exit wound continues to heal and is being watched closely. “Smallest it’s been yet.” And, his Baclofen Pump adjustments are still being made as needed.