Police asking for help to stop counterfeit money from spreading

IOTA, La. (KLFY) – Police are warning of counterfeit money passing through Acadiana.

Police Chief Damon Daigle said a possible drug dealer may have recently acquired around $2,000 of fake twenty dollar bills.

Daigle asked Iota businesses to keep an eye out behind the register as fake money may be circulating through town.

“Our businesses are pretty good at knowing what to look for,” Daigle said.

“Some fake twenties are going around in our town and that we should be on the lookout and check the money that we receive here,” Michealene Leckelt said, an employee at Snack Shak in Iota.

Daigle said an anonymous source told officers a drug dealer gave her a fake twenty-dollar bill in a recent drug transaction. The bills say “the money production” on them and “ballars” instead of dollars.

“We’re checking each twenty that we get and we were informed to let our managers know if we see anything suspicious so we can let our local police know,” Leckelt said.

According to police, the fake twenties may be spreading. A man used a counterfeit bill at a Capitol One Bank in Jennings, according to Daigle.

“He said he got it while he was in Iota yesterday. He believed it came from Dollar General or maybe Foret’s grocery store,” Daigle said.

Since the source remained anonymous, police don’t have any evidence yet that ties anyone to the counterfeit bills.

“I’m hoping we nipped it in the bud by getting it out quickly, but then now it’s a wait and see if we do come across it, so we can build that case back to the gentleman that’s distributing it,” Daigle said.

Police are asking if businesses and residents that if they get a fake bill to contact police immediately.