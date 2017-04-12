Ragin’ Cajuns catholics ministry to present the living stations of the cross

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The public is invited to walk the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

The First Station will begin on the Plaza at Our Lady of Wisdom Church, according to the Lafayette Diocese. The Stations will then continue through Girard Park. Good Friday church services will be held immediately following.

The Living Stations of the Cross is a custom steeped in tradition throughout many centuries of Church history.

Since 2003, the students from the Ragin’ Cajun Catholics Student Ministry at Our Lady of Wisdom Church and Catholic Student Center on UL Lafayette’s campus have carried out their own devotion to Christ’s suffering and passion at the annual Living Stations of the Cross.

Cory Lafleur, a sophomore and Political Science major at UL Lafayette and a native of Carencro, will assume the solemn role of Jesus Christ this year.