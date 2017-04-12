Student airlifted to hospital after found unresponsive on school bus at Beau Chene High School

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A freshman student at Beau Chene High School is currently being treated at a local hospital after she was found unresponsive on a school bus.

Principal Keith James said the student became unresponsive after having a medical emergency around 7:30 a.m.

Some students on the bus, who were CPR certified, performed CPR on the student in an attempt to revive her.

James said an athletic trainer then boarded the bus and used a defibrillator several times to revive her.

Paramedics with Acadian Ambulance arrived and airlifted the student to a Lafayette hospital, where she is currently being treated.

James could not provide any updates on the student’s condition, but applauded the students on the bus for their bravery.

This is a developing news story. News 10 will update this story when more information becomes available.