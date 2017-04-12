Suspect in Endymion crash that injured 27 enters not guilty plea

NEW ORLEANS – A man accused of crashing his vehicle into a crowd at the Endymion parade, injuring 27, some severely, entered a plea of not guilty in a court hearing Wednesday.

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, is facing 14 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, 12 counts of vehicular negligent injuring and one count of hit and run driving causing death or serious injury.

None of the people who were injured died as a result, though some are still recovering from serious injuries.

