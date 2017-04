CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that are wanted in connection with a theft at the Walmart in Carencro.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle that investigators believe is a white Honda Accord with damage to the front left and some type of straps on the trunk.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132.