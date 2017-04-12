UPDATE: New Iberia mother turns in her teenage son to police

UPDATE: Capt. Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Reginald Peters Jr. was surrendered to the Bureau of Investigations Wednesday afternoon by his mother.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for a teenager who is accused of shooting another man during a fight yesterday afternoon.

Captain Wendell Raborn said Reginald Peters Jr., 17, of New Iberia, is wanted on the charge of attempted murder.

Authorities say Peters should be considered armed and dangerous.

Individuals should not attempt to apprehend or detain Peters.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711.

