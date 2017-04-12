USPS: Lafayette had a decrease in Postal Worker dog attacks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), the number of postal employees attacked by dogs nationwide reached 6,755 in 2016 — more than 200 higher than the year before.

The USPS released its annual ranking of top dog attack cities. The report shows that there were 25 dog attacks in New Orleans last year. Lafayette’s Postmaster says the Hub City had six attacks last year.

The ranking list identifies the top 30 major cities: #1 Los Angeles, #2 Houston and New Orleans ranks #25. Postal Carrier Jasia Girard says she’s never been attacked but has had a few close encounters. “It’s our uniform. I think we’ve been around so many different environments. The dog I think picks up all the smells and they don’t like it at all,” says Girard.

Girard says she fortunate to have a route where dog owners are responsible and do what they can to keep her safe. Jacqueline Bruno is one of the homeowners along Girard’s route where the dogs are behind a fence. “The mail carrier never had problems here. The only thing is they alert neighbors to some activity that’s going on and that’s not supposed to be,” adds Bruno.

Bruno says it’s not just for the mail carrier’s safety but for those who live in the neighborhood. “They’re locked up. They’re never let loose because we have kids,” notes Bruno.

Girard says in addition to neighborhood support and awareness; the USPS ensures each worker is trained to deal with the unpredictable. “Check your surroundings, don’t run from the dog and don’t ever turn your back on a dog,” explains Girard.

The USPS says the top 30 city rankings actually consists of 40 cities because in some cases more than one city saw the same number of attacks.