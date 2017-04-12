Ville Platte man dies in house fire Tuesday night

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A fire that left a Ville Platte man dead last night is now under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in Ville Platte, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters discovered the body of Jessie Bias, 55, in the living room of the home.

Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said the home’s interior suffered heavy damage.

Investigators have determined that the fire started on the stove in the kitchen, where melted remnants of a cooking pot were found.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s