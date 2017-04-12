Ville Platte man dies in house fire Tuesday night

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A fire that left a Ville Platte man dead last night is now under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, in Ville Platte, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters discovered the body of Jessie Bias, 55, in the living room of the home.

Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said the home’s interior suffered heavy damage.

Investigators have determined that the fire started on the stove in the kitchen, where melted remnants of a cooking pot were found.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.