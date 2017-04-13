153rd Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy seeing 41 local officers graduate this morning

Published:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A graduation ceremony will be held Thursday morning for 41 local law enforcement officers.

The officers are graduating from the 153rd Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy, also known as “ALETA.”

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Public Safety Complex Training Center in Scott.

The 12-week mandatory program includes physical training and classroom instruction.

This year’s 41 graduates come from the Abbeville, Ball, Broussard, Crowley, Eunice, Iota, Kaplan, Lafayette, Rayne, Scott and University of Louisiana Police Departments, as well as the Acadia and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Lafayette City Marshal’s Office, Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Patrol and Corrections Officers must become “POST” certified (Peace Officers Standards and Training.) shortly after joining their respective departments.

 

