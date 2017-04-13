2 set for hearing in Dec. 2016 murder of pizza deliveryman

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Two men are set for a hearing next week in Lafayette in the death of a pizza delivery man.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Ferris Martin of Church Point and 30-year-old Kevin Morrison of Duson on March 29 for first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old William Kline in December 2016.

Police say Kline worked for Papa John’s and was delivering a pizza in when he was fatally shot. Authorities say when deputies arrived on scene, Kline was found lying face down outside of a building suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Attorney information was not available from online records. They could enter pleas to the charges at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

This story has been corrected to show that the men were indicted March 29.