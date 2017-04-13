2 set for hearing in Dec. 2016 murder of pizza deliveryman

By Published: Updated:
William Kline (Family submitted photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Two men are set for a hearing next week in Lafayette in the death of a pizza delivery man.

News outlets report a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Ferris Martin of Church Point and 30-year-old Kevin Morrison of Duson on March 29 for first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old William Kline in December 2016.

Police say Kline worked for Papa John’s and was delivering a pizza in when he was fatally shot. Authorities say when deputies arrived on scene, Kline was found lying face down outside of a building suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Attorney information was not available from online records. They could enter pleas to the charges at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the men were indicted March 29.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s