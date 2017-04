ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Five St. Landry Parish teens, ages 13-16 years old, are accused of stealing two horses and tack from Dominique’s stockyard in Opelousas on April 4, 2017.

Both horses, the saddles, and tack were recovered through a tip.

Authorities say the horses were physically abused.

The suspects were arrested Monday and placed in an Opelousas Juvenile Detention Center.

Four are still there. One has been released to his parents.