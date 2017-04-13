ALETA graduates 41 law enforcement officers

LAFAYETTE – The Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy graduated the 153rd class Thursday morning. 41 cadets took the pledge to protect and serve at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.

In a time where 3 Baton Rouge law enforcement officers were gunned down in the line of duty last year, these new recruits stepped up to the challenge.

Standing room only at the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office training facility, as 41 cadets crossed over the thin blue line; Lafayette police graduating eight new officers of their own.

Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas says It’s an exciting time for the police department for the new recruits. As the graduates entered the room, Lafayette Police Chief, Toby Aguillard prepared to deliver his speech.

“There they sit eager to get started despite knowing that American law enforcement is currently under attack by simpleminded murdering cowards hell-bent on making political statements, ” said Chief Aguillard.

Individual awards were given out to top performers in the class, among them was the John Dooley Award, given to the hardest worker. The Dooley Award went to a unique cadet known to his classmates as Uncle Randall.

With his own children older than most of the graduating cadets, Officer Randall Simon returned to law enforcement after a seven-year run in the 80’s.

Simon says he wants to be a positive example at a time where law enforcement and community relations could be better. “I want to make a change. I want people to think differently of law enforcement and I just want to help.”

At the closing of the ceremony, one training officer said, “these officers don’t do the job for the great conditions or the great pay, sarcastically, of course, but because when people run out of dangerous situations, someone has to run in.”