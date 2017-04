LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As a part of the continuing citywide concrete street repairs, a portion of Congress Street will have alternating lane closures next week.

Beginning Monday, April 17th at 7:00 a.m., West Congress Street between Marie Antoinette Street and Foreman Drive will be under those lane closures.

The closures are expected to last until Friday, April 28th at 5:00 p.m.

LCG’s Public Works Director Tom Carroll says traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times.